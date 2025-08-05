Superman's Biggest Supergirl Plot Hole Explained By Director James Gunn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Superman" does a great job of fleshing out its world, which is already filled with metahumans and kaiju-level threats. It also sets up what's to come next, with the film's ending introducing Milly Alcock's Supergirl (who was hidden from the marketing). Her cameo is clearly meant to tease 2026's "Supergirl" (which could be even better than "Superman"), although her inclusion does raise some questions.

Earlier in the movie, Superman (David Corenswet) becomes a pariah once it gets out that his biological parents sent him to Earth to conquer it and take up a harem of women. This message appears to be unaltered, so Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara Lor-Van (Angela Sarafyan) really were just genocidal despots. It's a big storytelling risk that ultimately pays off, but it does raise the question as to why Supergirl didn't tell her cousin about his parents' true nature, seeing as he believed they were kind Kryptonians from the first half of their message to him. Now, writer/director James Gunn has spoken with Rolling Stone about this apparent oversight:

"You're assuming that everybody on Krypton is the same! And how would she know? She's younger than him, so she wouldn't know. She wouldn't know anything about his parents."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn also responded to people who don't like the idea of an evil Jor-El (who's normally portrayed as benevolent), stating, "They're s*** out of luck!" There's the Gunn we all know and love.