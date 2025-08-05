You Can Thank This Classic '70s Anime For Studio Ghibli's Style

Produced by Zuiyo Eizo (now known as Nippon Animation), "Heidi, Girl of the Alps" is based on Johanna Spyri's "Heidi's Years of Wandering and Learning" from 1880. Isao Takahata directed the show and led a team that included numerous legendary animators, including Miyazaki (who contributed to the scripts, scene design, and layouts) and even "Gundam" creator Yoshiyuki Tomino (who worked on scripts and storyboards). The show followed the daily life of Heidi, an orphan who is sent to live in the Alps with her grandfather.

The series was recently the focus of an article by Animation Obsessive, who points out the uniqueness of the anime and how important it was for the future of Takahata and Miyazaki's careers. Indeed, from the very beginning, it was clear this would be an anime series like no other. Unlike Takahata and Miyazaki's previous works, there would be no fantasy or even just over-the-top stories in "Heidi." This was going to be a show that aimed for brutally unapologetic realism. Instead of flashing lights and lots of noise that was common in TV animation at the time (and still is in many countries), "Heidi, Girl of the Alps" dialed back the drama, telling mundane stories with a focus on tangible realism.

As Miyazaki said in an interview published on the Blu-ray set for "Heidi, Girl of the Alps," the goal was to create something that "accurately depicted the foundations of daily living." This, at the time, was near unheard of. After all, animation excels at the fantastical, which this show doesn't have. According to Animation Obsessive, Takahata initially thought that the adaptation was more fitted to live-action. Still, they pushed through and used live-action techniques to create something new, a show that would force the viewer to pay attention. Wide shots were common, as were scenes devoid of dialogue, forcing on empty space, and just character acting.

The result was a monumental success. Not only was "Heidi, Girl of the Alps" a huge hit in Japan, but also internationally in countries like Spain (which had its own comic book adaptation of the series) and the Middle East. The anime is credited with making Japanese tourism in the Swiss Alps popular (when I visited the house that inspired the original book by Johanna Spyri near Zurich, it was full of merch for the anime). In the Ghibli documentary, "The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness," Miyazaki called this show Takahata's "masterpiece."