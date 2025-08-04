How King Of The Hill Season 14 Addresses Lucky And Luanne's Absence

It's been 15 years since viewers last visited the humble town of Arlen, Texas, and a lot has changed since then. "King of the Hill" season 14 takes place in the present day, depicting a world where Texans have learned to appreciate soccer and teenage boys are rinsed by toxic masculinity grifters. However, the Hill family and their zany neighbors are pretty much the same people they've always been, and once you get over the fact that Bobby (Pamela Adlon) is now an adult in "King of the Hill," it feels like catching up with old friends.

That said, not every character returns in season 14. Spouses Luanne Platter (Brittany Murphy) and Lucky Kleinschmidt (Tom Petty) are noticeably absent — which is understandable, given that the actors who voiced them passed away before the animated sitcom was revived by Hulu. "King of the Hill" season 14 doesn't make a big deal out of the married couple's absence, however, implying that they have moved away and are living happily ever after elsewhere with their kid.

The newest episodes of "King of the Hill" mainly focus on the here-and-now situations the Hill family must contend with, ranging from Bobby's dating woes to Hank (Mike Judge) and Peggy's (Kathy Najimy) restlessness during retirement. Be that as it may, the show's creators have still acknowledged the Luanne and Lucky-sized elephant in the room, revealing that they tried to be respectful to their memories.