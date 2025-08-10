A Yellowstone Actor Has History Playing Different Marvel And DC Characters
The superhero industrial complex has tapped virtually every working actor in Hollywood with many signed to years and years of superhero movies in starring roles and cameo appearances. Others have been tapped for cameos that promise some grand role in the future, but will probably never come to fruition. Another genre of fiction that is also tossing a wide net when it comes to casting? Westerns, particularly Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" cinematic universe.
Everyone from Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to Josh Holloway and Rita Wilson have found themselves in the most popular cinematic universe on TV in the last few years. All this being said, there's not a lot of crossover between the two massive industries. Still, the few actors who have found success in both the "Yellowstone" universe and in superhero roles boast not only impressive resumes, but extremely wide audiences. Case in point: Neal McDonough.
McDonough plays Malcolm Beck in "Yellowstone," a businessman working with his brother Teal on building a casino in the valley while constantly clashing with Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston). Though McDonough's co-star, Danny Huston, appeared in "Wonder Woman" as that movie's villain, McDonough has played several characters in both the DC and Marvel universes.
Yellowstone's Neal McDonough was an essential part of the Arrowverse
McDonough has had a long and successful career playing iconic (yes, actually iconic) characters for both DC and Marvel. After voicing Firebrand in the 1995 "Iron Man" cartoon, McDonough voiced Bruce Banner in the very underrated 1996 "The Incredible Hulk" (which brought back Lou Ferrigno as the voice of Hulk). But it was a role as Timothy "Dum Dum" Dugan in "Captain America: The First Avenger" that gave McDonough some longevity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dum Dum was one of the Howling Commandos who fought alongside Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). McDonough reprised the role in "Agent Carter," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and even "What If...?"
McDonough has not only acted in the MCU, he was also a part of the biggest TV superhero cinematic universe: the Arrowverse. After playing Green Arrow in a 2010 animated short and Deadshot in the animated "Assault on Arkham," McDonough started playing Damien Darhk in "Arrow" (and later "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow"). As Darhk, McDonough was one of the biggest villains of the Arrowverse, a former member of the League of Assassins, and besties with Ra's al Ghul before being killed and brought back with the help of a Lazarus Pit. He tormented Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and eventually teamed up with a time-traveling Reverse-Flash and Malcolm Merlyn to form the Legion of Doom. This last bit is important, because this happened in one of the best superhero shows ever on TV, "Legends of Tomorrow;" it gave us such incredibly silly and outrageously hilarious episodes as the time the Legion of Doom accidentally scared George Lucas away from filmmaking, forcing the Legends to reignite his love of movies.