A Yellowstone Actor Has History Playing Different Marvel And DC Characters

The superhero industrial complex has tapped virtually every working actor in Hollywood with many signed to years and years of superhero movies in starring roles and cameo appearances. Others have been tapped for cameos that promise some grand role in the future, but will probably never come to fruition. Another genre of fiction that is also tossing a wide net when it comes to casting? Westerns, particularly Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" cinematic universe.

Everyone from Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to Josh Holloway and Rita Wilson have found themselves in the most popular cinematic universe on TV in the last few years. All this being said, there's not a lot of crossover between the two massive industries. Still, the few actors who have found success in both the "Yellowstone" universe and in superhero roles boast not only impressive resumes, but extremely wide audiences. Case in point: Neal McDonough.

McDonough plays Malcolm Beck in "Yellowstone," a businessman working with his brother Teal on building a casino in the valley while constantly clashing with Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston). Though McDonough's co-star, Danny Huston, appeared in "Wonder Woman" as that movie's villain, McDonough has played several characters in both the DC and Marvel universes.