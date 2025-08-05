Julia Roberts' Only Western May Be Forgotten But It Has A Stacked Cast

Few stars were more synonymous with the glitz and glamor of Hollywood in the 1990s than Julia Roberts. There were better actresses around, such as Oscar-winner Jodie Foster, and plenty of other big hitters challenging for the limelight like Sharon Stone, Demi Moore, Sandra Bullock, and Meg Ryan. Despite this, Roberts still dominated the decade with her grace, style, and sheer charisma, seemingly unable to do any wrong (that dodgy Irish accent in "Mary Reilly" aside) between her massive breakthrough role in "Pretty Woman" and her only Oscar win to date for "Erin Brockovich."

Best known for illuminating the '90s rom-com boom, she was also captivating in glossy thrillers like "Sleeping with the Enemy" and "The Pelican Brief," and even managed to turn very mediocre flicks like "Dying Young" and "Something to Talk About" into commercial successes. One thing she has never been known for is the Western, and her only outing in the genre in a forgotten '80s movie with a stacked cast.

Roberts' star rose so high and bright that it seemed like she had been around forever, making it easy to forget that she only received her first credited screen role two years before stepping out with Richard Gere in a pair of thigh-high leather boots. That landmark was 1988's "Satisfaction," which served as a warm-up for the two movies that initially put her on the map as a talented up-and-comer, "Mystic Pizza" and "Steel Magnolias." In between them came "Blood Red," Peter Masterson's Western shot in the glorious vineyards of the Picchetti Ranch Reserve in Santa Clara County, California, where you might still catch clips of the film while sampling wine to this day.

"Blood Red" is an immigrant drama-meets-revenge thriller filled with familiar faces, including Dennis Hopper, Burt Young, Michael Madsen, Elias Koteas, and a very young Julia Roberts. It's also an odd entry on her filmography for two reasons: Firstly, it holds the distinction of being the only movie to feature Roberts alongside her big brother Eric, who plays the hero; and secondly because, although it was released in 1989, it was shot three years earlier while the future megastar was awaiting her big break. That makes "Blood Red" Julia Roberts' first screen appearance, but is it worth your time? Let's take a closer look.