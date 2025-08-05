Why ABC Canceled Station 19

No one wants to get the news that a show they worked so hard on is getting the axe. At least "Station 19" had one more season, short as it may be, to wrap things up and provide the audience, as well as the cast and crew, some semblance of closure. And showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige were able to deliver the sad news to their team in person before they heard from outside sources ... but only barely.

Clack and Paige spoke with TVLine about what it was like to get the news the next season of "Station 19" would be the last. And the execs at ABC were actually trying to get hold of Clack while she was giving a panel presentation.

"I kept getting calls, and I finally texted and said, 'Is this important? I'm in front of people!' And they were like, 'OK, you can wait.' And you know how sometimes after a panel people want to talk to you? [I didn't do that,] I just got on the phone and then I was told. I called Peter as soon as I heard and was like, 'Why did this happen?' as I'm driving to Disney."

Clack and Paige contacted the actors, writers, and everyone else who made the show possible to show up to an all-hands-on-deck meeting as soon as possible so that they could personally deliver the news. And they succeeded, albeit only by three minutes, according to Paige. It was probably better emotionally to have the meeting rather than everyone find out they're out of a job from a social media post.