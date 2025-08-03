James Gunn's Superman Reminds Us Of The Tonally Audacious Work Of An Oscar-Winning Director

At the outset of Robert Altman's "The Player," an arsenic-laced satire of the movie business as it existed in the early 1990s (and, spiritually at least, still exists today), Tim Robbins' suavely vapid studio executive Griffin Mill takes a series of pitch meetings from prominent screenwriters. None of these scribes brings their A-game (save for Alan Rudolph's crossbreeding of "Ghost" and "The Manchurian Candidate"), but the most cynical of the batch comes from comedy legend Buck Henry, who hawks "The Graduate Part II" with nary a whit of shame.

Henry is all business here. He first notes that the three principals, Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross, and Anne Bancroft, are still alive (Bancroft has since passed), then reveals that the characters are living together in a "big, spooky house up in Northern California somewhere." The kicker: Bancroft's Mrs. Robinson has had a stroke. But while she can no longer speak, she can hear everything going on in the house from her upstairs bedroom. A nervous Mill asks the only question that matters to a soulless suit, "Will it be funny?"

"It'll be funny," replies Henry. "Dark, weird, and funny. And with a stroke." The writer senses in the moment that a diminished Mrs. Robinson might be a no-go. "Maybe it's not a stroke. I don't know what it is. It's a malady of some sort."

I think about "The Player" all the time because it's an unsettlingly realistic Hollywood takedown, but Henry's pitch stands out because it sounds just awful. Almost everything in "The Player" is believable, but a genius like Henry whoring himself out with a tonally jumbled sequel to the film that launched his screenwriting career feels too broad. By the 1990s, studios were slaves to stars and formula. They wanted easy-to-market, if not pre-sold, movies that delivered precisely what audiences expected.

This is why, 33 years later, I'm blown away by how James Gunn got away with the dark, weird, and funny (if stroke-free) "Superman." And while Gunn has always been an adept tone blender, what he's accomplished with his DCU debut calls to mind the invigorating risk-taking of a recent four-time Oscar winner.