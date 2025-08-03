The Fantastic Four Received A Perfect Musical Parody On This Acclaimed Sitcom

In 2013, Netflix released the long-awaited fourth season of "Arrested Development." The series, which was a critical darling when its first three seasons aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006, failed to achieve the ratings it deserved, much of which can be attributed to the series' running gags and layered writing, lending itself best to the binge-watching model that DVDs and of course, streaming services would serve as the stronger avenue for, compared to weekly network telecasts. Despite failing to garner a larger audience while on the air, strong DVD sales helped give the series a cult following, and Netflix eventually gave it a revival. The experimental season 4 was very polarizing amongst fans, given that the series separated the Bluth family into their own individual episodes. Show creator Mitch Hurwitz would recut the season into 22 episodes, which were released in 2018, much to the chagrin of the series' cast.

Although the "Arrested Development" revival may not receive the same level of acclaim that the original three seasons continue to bask in, there were a few highlights to be found. In particular, the episodes involving Tobias Fünke (David Cross) stood out. In season 4, Tobias is at the center of the fifth episode, "A New Start," and the ninth episode, "Smashed." In "A New Start," Tobias meets and falls in love with a woman named Debrie Bardeaux (Maria Bamford), believing that she's an actress also taking an acting class with him (when in reality, she's a recovering drug addict in a methadone clinic, which Tobias misreads as "Method One"). The two attempt to make money as Fantastic Four-themed street performers, with Tobias as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Debrie as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman. Tobias decides to produce an original musical based on the Fantastic Four, in an attempt to get close to Debrie again. He attempts and fails to get the rights to produce the musical from Ron Howard, so he lies to his cast for the show to still go on.