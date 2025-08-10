What Made John Ford So Special, According To John Wayne

Long before he became the veritable screen icon we know him as today, John Wayne began his show business career by literally knocking over director John Ford. The pair established their long-running collaborative relationship, which saw them work together on 14 features, in an unusual way when a young Wayne, then a USC student, encountered Ford during his summer work as a prop man. In Wayne's recollection, the director swept his feet out from under him in order to test his mettle as a football player, only for the young Duke to give Ford another shot before kicking him in the chest.

That seemingly regrettable first meeting actually appeared to endear Ford to the young prop man, with the director casting Wayne in his 1928 film "Hangman's House." The role was small, to say the least. Wayne was given a non-speaking part as a spectator at a horse race (the kind of non-role that Sylvester Stallone has referred to as "atmosphere"). It wasn't until a decade later that Ford actually gave Wayne a starring role in his 1939 classic "Stagecoach," allowing the young star to finally break into the big leagues after more than a decade of churning out "Poverty Row" Westerns.

The same confrontational energy that characterized the pair's first meeting seemed to carry over to "Stagecoach," where Ford and Wayne clashed over the filmmaker's insensitive directing style, which involved pushing Wayne to do take after take despite him only appearing in the background of certain scenes. This contentious working relationship remained throughout the following decades, which would suggest Wayne wasn't all that fond of the man that tormented him all those years. But it seems the screen legend always retained a sense of what made Ford such a great filmmaker.