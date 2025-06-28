Why John Wayne And John Ford Briefly Clashed On The Set Of Stagecoach

In 1928, John Ford made his last silent Western with "3 Bad Men." After this, it took 10 years for the director to return to the genre, which had been struggling throughout the '30s. But when he did come back, he did so with one of the most celebrated Westerns ever made in "Stagecoach."

The story of a group of seemingly mismatched travelers riding through Apache territory in the titular carriage turned out to be one of the most ingenious subversions of established cinematic tropes in the history of film. "Stagecoach" features characters who were ostensibly archetypes of the Western genre and, over the course of the narrative, reveals them all to be quite the opposite of what the audience expects. The film brings together a sex worker, a rich banker, a drunk, a salesman, a sheriff, a belle, a comic relief driver, and, of course, an outlaw. In "Stagecoach," the latter takes the form of Henry the "Ringo Kid," who's played by John Wayne in his first major "A" Western. Prior to starring in the film, Wayne had appeared in multiple B-movie examples of the genre and was only able to star in "Stagecoach" because Ford agreed to give Claire Trevor — then a much bigger star than Wayne — top billing. (Funding "Stagecoach" was an issue due to Wayne's lack of A-list projects.)

You'd think, then, that Wayne would feel indebted to Ford for standing strong when Walter Wanger Productions was pushing hard to have him replaced, so much so that he'd avoid any conflict at all costs. But it seems he didn't really have a choice in that regard. Instead, Ford had a plan for catapulting his then-young star into the big time — one that would see him and Wayne clash early on during production.