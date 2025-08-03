How Jack Reacher Got His Name, According To Author Lee Child

A good and memorable character needs a great name. Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Hercule Poirot, Duncan Idaho — even without knowing their reputation and impact, these names evoke a sense of importance and badassery. Similarly, Lee Child's Jack Reacher is a name that already evokes a certain image before one even reads the many, many, many ways Child describes his character's dinner plate-sized hands.

Sometimes, a name has some grand significance, a hidden meaning, or a homage to something else. Other times, an author can come up with a name due to a silly comment from a loved one. Speaking to January Magazine, Lee Child revealed his wife was the one to come up with the name "Reacher" while out shopping one day. It was when he decided to become a full-time novelist, during the writing of Child's first book, "Killing Floor." At this point, Child hadn't come up with a name for his main character — not that he needed it at first, since the book is written in the first-person and no one utters the character's name for about 20 pages.

"Every time I'm in a supermarket, a little old lady comes up to me and says, 'You're a nice tall chap, could you reach me that can?'" Child recalled. "So Jane [Child's wife] said, 'Hey, if this writing thing doesn't pan out, you could always be a reacher in a supermarket.' I thought, Reacher — good name."

Yes, Jack Reacher is named that way because he's tall and can reach things at a supermarket. It's just the kind of ludicrous moment of brilliant creativity that results in the best ideas — like pitting Reacher against a bigger Reacher in one book.