How Jack Reacher Quietly Solves One Of The Biggest Problems With Crime Thrillers

Although several iterations of Reacher exist within the live-action sphere, Alan Ritchson's rendition in Prime Video's "Reacher" series is the most nuanced and memorable version (so far). Ritchson brings a subdued vulnerability to the role, playing a character that can contain multitudes without feeling too different from Child's literary counterpart. In this version, Reacher is more sincerely warm, but is also capable of being justifiably vindictive when the occasion demands it. But when he's not chasing criminals across rooftops or rage-baiting a guy twice his size (!), Reacher is pretty chill as a vagabond figure who occasionally stops at a pawn shop to sell old records.

Ritchson's Reacher seems to have an affinity for mono-color tees and jeans combos that are usually accompanied by an earth-toned work boot that can land a sickening roundhouse kick. Reacher rarely changes his boots in the series, but has been seen laying low at a laundromat to have his clothes washed instead of buying new ones. However, this seems to be more of an emergency measure as opposed to being a consistent habit.

King brought up Reacher's tendency to discard his clothes (instead of washing them) during his conversation with Child, stating how it is "not very politically correct" but that at the very least, the clothes are "biodegradable." King also mentions Reacher's habit of ironing his pants by sticking them under mattresses at motels, and Child elaborates on these hyper-specific habits to an extent:

"I thought the clothes thing was rigorously rational; they had placed it on the agenda of what you're going to do about clothes and laundry, so I thought that was just a rational answer. And I was totally surprised that anybody ever noticed it. But it's one of the things that people love to know about, including his underwear [laughs]. And it's very different in America than Europe as well, because in America, people are very concerned that for several days, he's wearing the same clothes. That is not acceptable to Americans. In Europe, they don't think twice about that."

I don't have much to say about the American vs. European debate about Reacher's tendency to wear a pair of jeans and a T-shirt (and underwear!) for a long time, but Reacher seems to be the kind of person to value competent efficiency above all else. Motels offer bathrooms to wash up in (and mattresses to "iron" clothes, apparently), but when he feels that it's time for a new set of clothes, he simply discards them and buys new ones. Needless to say, this adds a sense of rugged machismo to his appearance (that is aesthetically mirrored in Ritchson's Reacher), and it's reflected in the DIY ethos that defines Jack Reacher as a character.

While most crime thrillers don't address a lot of mundane, day-to-day routines in favor of exaggerated dramatics, "Jack Reacher" does both, and does both rather well. What more can a genre enthusiast ask for?