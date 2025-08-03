Anthony Bourdain Worked On An Overlooked HBO Series With A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

In addition to writing novels and memoirs and starring in several of his own TV shows, Anthony Bourdain wrote for some high-class TV dramas. In 2011, he penned two scripts for Season 2 of the HBO show "Treme" and returned the following year to write two more episodes for Season 3. His contributions came as a surprise to a lot of Bourdain fans, as he hadn't published much of his fiction writing in over ten years at that point.

Making Bourdain's time on "Treme" more impressive is that this was a show run by David Simon, creator of the widely beloved "The Wire," meaning Bourdain held his own in a writer's room run by the guy who created perhaps the best show of the entire medium of TV so far. Like "The Wire," "Treme" was criminally undervalued while it was airing, with ratings much lower than they should be for a show of its caliber. Its 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes meant little as far as regular viewers were concerned.

But whereas "The Wire" eventually enjoyed its boom in popularity, "Treme" has remained ignored by the larger public. Even though it's a similarly ambitious, sprawling show about a struggling American city — this time New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina rather than Baltimore — "Treme" has been overshadowed not just by "The Wire" but by David Simon's later New York-based TV series, "The Deuce."

Still, Anthony Bourdain didn't seem to mind this weird snub from the American public. In a 2016 discussion with Foundation Interviews, he talked enthusiastically about being asked to write for the series, comparing the call he got from Simon to being a Yankees fan in the '60s being asked by Mickey Mantle to play catch. "I immediately called my agent and said, 'Look, David Simon's going to be calling, and whatever he wants, just say yes,'" Bourdain recalled.