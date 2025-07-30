How Jelly Roll's Cameo Came About On Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King
It's hardly an unheard phenomenon when celebrities (musicians, athletes, comedians, etc.) who aren't professional actors appear in popular movies and TV shows. Just earlier this month, you could see Eminem popping up in Adam Sandler's new sequel, "Happy Gilmore 2," after the actor-comedian reluctantly asked him to do a bit part for the movie since he thought it'd be pretty funny. Sometimes, these cameos totally make sense and actually elevate the film/series, while other times they feel cringe-inducing, unnecessary, and otherwise entirely irrelevant to the story.
So far as Jelly Roll's cameo in the second episode of "Tulsa King" season 2 is concerned, well, it certainly falls into the latter category. While it admittedly doesn't mess with the show's gangster/redneck vibe (luckily), it still kind of comes out of nowhere and feels randomly forced into the plot, without having any legitimate reason for being there other than the singer's fascination and love for the Taylor Sheridan-created show. Naturally, it's played like an eye-roll-inducing gag, with Sylvester Stallone's seasoned tough guy Dwight Manfredi having no clue who this big tattooed guy is when he walks into his party — partly because he spent the last 25 years in prison, and partly because he's an old man (75) who's not exactly versed in the current music landscape.
Stallone's daughter helped Jelly Roll get on the show
Apparently, "Tulsa King" has become Jelly Roll's favorite series since he and his wife binge-watched the first season the day it dropped. But "How in hell did he get to be on it?" you might ask, and the short answer is Sistine Stallone, the "Rocky" legend's second daughter. In an interview with USA TODAY, Roll revealed that he "owes Sistine for getting him to be part of his favorite show." The longer answer about how the cameo came to fruition is (according to one of the series' executive producers, Terence Winter) that Roll was in the middle of his Beautifully Broken Tour — which passed through Atlanta, where "Tulsa King" is filmed — and the show's creatives managed to find a window in his overbooked schedule to shoot his brief scene.
In the episode, titled "Kansas City Blues," Jelly Roll plays himself as a surprise guest at an opening party Dwight throws for his latest "business venue" — The Even Higher Plane, a high-end cannabis club with a bar and (wait for it) a recording booth. Because, obviously, you have to have a recording booth just in case Jelly Roll rolls around (sorry) to perform his song "I Am Not Okay." Sure enough, he does exactly that to an audience that's already in awe of him and then chats with Dwight before leaving the joint.
It's kind of a surreal moment in a show known for its cunning and vicious gangsters, tough country guys, and misfit characters joking around casually. It's totally unnecessary, but I guess it's not the worst surprise to come across in a TV show after all. Now, I wonder whether season 3 will feature Luke Combs or something.
"Tulsa King" is now streaming on Paramount+.