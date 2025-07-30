How Jelly Roll's Cameo Came About On Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King

Apparently, "Tulsa King" has become Jelly Roll's favorite series since he and his wife binge-watched the first season the day it dropped. But "How in hell did he get to be on it?" you might ask, and the short answer is Sistine Stallone, the "Rocky" legend's second daughter. In an interview with USA TODAY, Roll revealed that he "owes Sistine for getting him to be part of his favorite show." The longer answer about how the cameo came to fruition is (according to one of the series' executive producers, Terence Winter) that Roll was in the middle of his Beautifully Broken Tour — which passed through Atlanta, where "Tulsa King" is filmed — and the show's creatives managed to find a window in his overbooked schedule to shoot his brief scene.

In the episode, titled "Kansas City Blues," Jelly Roll plays himself as a surprise guest at an opening party Dwight throws for his latest "business venue" — The Even Higher Plane, a high-end cannabis club with a bar and (wait for it) a recording booth. Because, obviously, you have to have a recording booth just in case Jelly Roll rolls around (sorry) to perform his song "I Am Not Okay." Sure enough, he does exactly that to an audience that's already in awe of him and then chats with Dwight before leaving the joint.

It's kind of a surreal moment in a show known for its cunning and vicious gangsters, tough country guys, and misfit characters joking around casually. It's totally unnecessary, but I guess it's not the worst surprise to come across in a TV show after all. Now, I wonder whether season 3 will feature Luke Combs or something.

"Tulsa King" is now streaming on Paramount+.