Uncharted 2 Movie - Will It Happen?

In the long history of video game movie adaptations, "Uncharted" is a fairly inoffensive example. Sure, it only has a 41% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also has an 89% audience score. Dedicated fans of the "Uncharted" games (guilty) may have some issues with how certain characters are written and presented, but the film was clearly a crowd-pleaser with more casual fans or moviegoers who haven't played the games.

"Uncharted" was also a financial success, grossing over $400 million worldwide on a fairly modest production budget for a blockbuster action-adventure movie of just $120 million. And that was all in the near wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, mind you.

All of those points pretty directly to a sequel, but for a couple of years after the first film came out, there was little word on a follow-up. Then, in 2024, Sony Pictures announced that it was officially developing "Uncharted 2." However, while the movie is in development, it may be a couple of years before it actually makes it to theaters.

Here's what we know so far about the "Uncharted" sequel.