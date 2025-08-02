The Stargate SG-1 Character You Likely Forgot Saw's Tobin Bell Played

The year was 2004. A horror-slasher helmed by a first-time director premiered at Sundance, offering a simple, yet anxiety-inducing premise. What if two strangers found themselves chained inside an empty, dilapidated bathroom, with two contradicting tape recordings to guide their possible survival? After the film scrapped its original straight-to-video plan to opt for a limited theatrical release instead, it went on to gross an unexpected $104 million worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable horror flicks at the time.

This was James Wan's feature debut, "Saw" (as Wan's actual debut feature is considered lost media), which bloomed into an iconic media franchise, finding a way to adapt to the shifting expectations that came with the genre. This impressive franchise journey, however, would've been impossible without Tobin Bell, who has embodied the twisted, diabolical Jigsaw ever since the first "Saw" unnerved us with his menacing presence.

Bell's contribution to "Saw" as a franchise is foundational, but before 2004, he was busy with smaller roles in a wide range of films, including "Mississippi Burning" and "The Firm." These opportunities paved the path for one-off appearances in popular television shows like "Seinfeld" and "The Sopranos," along with a prominent villain role in the second season of "24." What you might not remember is that he also appeared in the first season of "Stargate SG-1," which had already managed to attract a dedicated fanbase despite being a follow-up to the middling Roland Emmerich sci-fi drama, "Stargate."

In case you need a refresher for "Stargate SG-1," the Syfy series revolves around the titular space exploration crew who use Stargate devices to travel seamlessly between distant parts of the galaxy. While Bell's pre-"Saw" role didn't make any waves at the time, it is a joy to look back at this particular "Stargate" episode and watch him play the complex Tollan, Omoc. The episode in question is "Enigma," where the SG-1 crew stumbles upon Omoc and his people by accident and do their best to help them escape their decaying homeworld.

With this quick context in mind, let's take a look at Bell's character and whether this "SG-1" episode is a memorable one.