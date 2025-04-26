Before Becoming A Horror Icon, Saw's Tobin Bell Showed Up In Seinfeld

If it were Jigsaw they were confronting, Newman and Kramer would definitely find themselves in one of his traps after their "melee" with him. They're annoyed when Ron only offers them five dollars for their first pile of used vinyl, but then they explode when he offers them only twenty for Sid Field's robust record collection — the cantankerous old man Jerry tries to bond with for the senior citizen's program.

Kramer encourages Newman to stand up to Ron, feeding him insults until Newman calls Ron a "piece of crap," describes him as "extremely ugly," and claims he emits a "foul and unpleasant odor." Up until this point, Ron has had a flat affect, quiet demeanor, and a raspy voice not so unlike his performance as Jigsaw/John Kramer, but then he leaps over the sales counter, ready to fight Kramer and Newman.

Tobin Bell spoke about his appearance on "Seinfeld" in an interview with MTV, calling the shooting process "one of the truly greatest and rewarding experiences that I've had, and one of which I feel most proud." Since he was cast on such a popular series — what /Film considers to be the greatest sitcom of all time — he felt it was a sign that all his hard work as an actor had paid off. Tobin Bell carried this feeling with him on other hit shows such as "The Sopranos" and "24." As a young, struggling actor, Tobin Bell would've been thrilled to learn that one day he'd be the lead of a billion-dollar franchise.

