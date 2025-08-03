John Wayne Only Made One Horror Movie In His Entire Career

Though he made his share of clunkers throughout his career, John Wayne starred in some of his worst films early on. A big part of that was simply down to the way movies were made in the late 1920s and early '30s. Every fan of the Duke knows about his so-called "Poverty Row" era, where he fronted Western movies made for cheap and churned out at a dizzying rate. But when sound in film started to emerge in the late 1920s, Wayne also found himself leading some unique and curious movies that were all based on pictures that had come out less than a decade prior.

For example, Wayne was cast in an early Western remake for the unusual reason that he resembled the star of the original movie. Indeed, Ken Maynard had fronted multiple features for First National Pictures during the '20s, including 1926's "The Unknown Cavalier." Once Warner Bros. bought the studio outright, however, producers Leon Schlesinger and Sid Rogell decided to remake several of Maynard's films as "talkies" (which essentially means they added sound). But these weren't full remakes. 1932's "Ride Him, Cowboy" was a retread of "The Unknown Cavalier" in which Wayne played the lead role, filling in for Maynard in the scenes where you can clearly see his face. But Warners actually re-used footage from the original movie for the action scenes.

This wasn't the first time the Duke had been used as a Maynard stand-in, either. Warners had previously enlisted the young actor for a remake of 1928's "The Phantom City," which the studio retitled "Haunted Gold." Aside from representing one of these curious talkie quasi-remakes, the film is notable for being the closest Wayne ever came to making a horror movie.