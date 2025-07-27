A Lord Of The Rings Actor Wanted To Make A Fantastic Four Movie With A Pop Star

From 2001 to 2003, Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" movies dominated the pop culture landscape. Jackson famously shot all three films at the same time, and they were all released within one year of each other, inspiring pundits and critics to rethink the way long-running movie franchises were going to be made going forward. In the Before Times, studios usually wouldn't plan out multiple sequels at the same time, instead waiting for one film to make its money before starting a conversation about the next. However, between the "Lord of the Rings" and "Harry Potter" movies, the conversation changed in the 2000s. From then on, multipart film series could be pitched en masse. This, in turn, led directly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, et al.

Because his "Rings" flicks were so revolutionary, Jackson was given carte blanche to make whatever movie he wanted as his follow-up project. Perhaps weirdly, he chose to remake Marien C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack's 1933 classic "King Kong," a film that greatly inspired Jackson as a child. Jackson's "King Kong," which came out in 2005, wasn't a great film, but it was a kind gesture; Jackson seemed to be having a blast.

He wasn't the only one who wanted to surf the crest of "Rings" popularity, either. Sean Astin, who played the hobbit Samwise Gamgee in the "Rings" movies, knew the iron was hot and felt it was time to strike. Housing directorial ambitions, Astin sensed that 2003 was the ideal time to begin pitching a high-profile, big-budget pop movie project of his own. Even back then, Astin had already intuited that superheroes were going to be the Next Big Thing. Specifically, he knew that the Fantastic Four deserved their own movie, and he wanted to direct it.