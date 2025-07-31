A Minecraft Movie Had A Clever Callback To A Steven Spielberg Movie

It's safe to say that 2025 has been a financially successful year for Warner Bros. Obviously, much of the talk of the town has centered around "Superman" thriving as a launchpad for the newly-established DC Universe, but films such as "Sinners," "Final Destination Bloodlines," and "F1" (which WB distributed in collaboration with Apple Original Films) have all performed extremely well for the studio. However, the hot streak of box office success kicked off in April when "A Minecraft Movie" dominated the box office, filling theaters with young people obsessed with the viral, ironic memes related to Steve (Jack Black) and, of course, the chicken jockey scene.

A lot can be argued about the overall quality of "A Minecraft Movie." /Film's review defended the film's merits, while other critics have dismissed its ambitions and humor as being too juvenile. However, there's no denying director Jared Hess brought his unique sensibilities to one of this year's biggest box office hits. Known for his work on comedies such as "Napoleon Dynamite" and "Nacho Libre" (the latter of which also stars Black), Hess often tells stories about eccentric characters who are thrust into circumstances bigger than themselves. In some ways, these tales mirror the formula of the blockbusters that legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg helmed in his prime — making it all the more appropriate that "A Minecraft Movie" features a surprisingly clever callback to one of Spielberg's classic sci-fi movies.