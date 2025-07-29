Twin Peaks And The 2000s Fantastic Four Movies Have A Surprising Connection

When you think of "Twin Peaks," you probably think of David Lynch. After all, it's Lynch's bizarre stylings and penchant for the surreal that the franchise is most famous for. But it wasn't all Lynch — far from it. The property was co-created by Lynch and writer Mark Frost, who had previously cut his teeth on the popular 1980s TV series "Hill Street Blues."

While Lynch brought his auteur filmmaker sensibilities, Frost brought recent, prominent experience from the TV drama realm — a space where he had already experimented with the more ambitious long-term storytelling that made his collaboration with Lynch so appealing. Frost also returned alongside Lynch in 2017 for the long-awaited third season of "Twin Peaks" (aka "Twin Peaks: The Return"), ensuring that the unique combo that made the original TV show so successful stayed intact.

In between, of course, Frost worked on a number of other projects, from books to films and other TV shows. But some of those projects might surprise you. Specifically, Frost was brought on as a writer for both of the Tim Story-directed "Fantastic Four" movies in the 2000s. That's right: The guy who helped create Special Agent Dale Cooper also brought Johnny Storm, The Thing, the Invisible Woman, and Mister Fantastic to the big screen. And while those films have a pretty lackluster reputation these days, there's still a lot of fun to be had if you decide to revisit them.