Shadow And Bone Fans Need To Watch This Stephen King Series With Ben Barnes

This post contains spoilers for "The Institute."

Stephen King's "The Institute" opens with a horrific murder. This incident takes place in suburban Minneapolis, where 12-year-old Luke Ellis is kidnapped after intruders kill his parents. A severely traumatized Luke wakes up in a room that looks similar to his own, but realizes that he's in a facility dubbed The Institute, located deep inside the dense forests of Maine.

There's a reason why Luke has been dragged here against his will: He's a prodigy with mild telekinetic/telepathic abilities, becoming a prime target for dubious experimentation. There are others like him, of course, trapped inside this fortress of a building that seemingly has no exits (there are no windows either). Luke has no option but to befriend a few other kids, which soon becomes a source of comfort for a child who has no one else to rely upon.

Luke isn't the sole focus of "The Institute," however. The quaint town of DuPray is introduced at once, the kind that is small enough to nurture a close-knit community but also shelters something more sinister in plain sight. Ex-policeman Tim Jamieson accidentally arrives here, almost as if he were fated to witness the horrors that the place has in store for him. While Tim fights his battles, King explores the chosen one (or, to be more accurate, the gifted child) trope through Luke, creating a clear demarcation between justified and twisted moralities that define the novel. King manages to convince even the most cynical of folks that cosmic forces are at work here, conveyed via an impeccable knack for vivid storytelling.

Did you know that MGM+ is currently airing "The Institute," which aims to unravel this riveting Stephen King story (or at least a significant chunk of it) across eight episodes? Fret not, you can still catch up with the weekly episodes in real time, or wait for a few weeks and binge them in one go. But, the real question is, is "The Institute" worth your time?