Shadow And Bone Fans Need To Watch This Stephen King Series With Ben Barnes
This post contains spoilers for "The Institute."
Stephen King's "The Institute" opens with a horrific murder. This incident takes place in suburban Minneapolis, where 12-year-old Luke Ellis is kidnapped after intruders kill his parents. A severely traumatized Luke wakes up in a room that looks similar to his own, but realizes that he's in a facility dubbed The Institute, located deep inside the dense forests of Maine.
There's a reason why Luke has been dragged here against his will: He's a prodigy with mild telekinetic/telepathic abilities, becoming a prime target for dubious experimentation. There are others like him, of course, trapped inside this fortress of a building that seemingly has no exits (there are no windows either). Luke has no option but to befriend a few other kids, which soon becomes a source of comfort for a child who has no one else to rely upon.
Luke isn't the sole focus of "The Institute," however. The quaint town of DuPray is introduced at once, the kind that is small enough to nurture a close-knit community but also shelters something more sinister in plain sight. Ex-policeman Tim Jamieson accidentally arrives here, almost as if he were fated to witness the horrors that the place has in store for him. While Tim fights his battles, King explores the chosen one (or, to be more accurate, the gifted child) trope through Luke, creating a clear demarcation between justified and twisted moralities that define the novel. King manages to convince even the most cynical of folks that cosmic forces are at work here, conveyed via an impeccable knack for vivid storytelling.
Did you know that MGM+ is currently airing "The Institute," which aims to unravel this riveting Stephen King story (or at least a significant chunk of it) across eight episodes? Fret not, you can still catch up with the weekly episodes in real time, or wait for a few weeks and binge them in one go. But, the real question is, is "The Institute" worth your time?
MGM's adaptation of the Institute isn't perfect, but enjoyable nonetheless
In MGM's "The Institute," Ben Barnes is Tim Jamieson, the cop with a mysterious past who accidentally arrives in DuPray and decides to take up a patrolling job there. Barnes is a good fit for the role, as he can play characters who embody moral extremes — if Tim leans towards pragmatic altruism, a more antagonistic figure like The Darkling in "Shadow and Bone" embraces, ahem, darker shades of morality. Although Tim's all-too-human complexities are nowhere near as delicious (and engrossing) as the Darkling's, Barnes infuses the role with enough verve to keep us hooked. I would go as far as to say that Barnes has kept "The Institute" from straying into snoozefest territory (so far), as the narrative often comes to a complacent lull after genuine moments of sustained excitement.
The series' focal point is Luke (Joe Freeman), who stands out among his peers due to his exceptional intelligence and academic potential. This could've easily been a source of discomfort or pain for Luke (as gifted kids tend to feel alienated to an extent), but he seems refreshingly content with his status as prodigy, and even looks forward to honing his potential. Perhaps this is why the tragedy that strikes shortly after feels so cruel and pointed, as Luke has everything taken from him within less than 24 hours. Robbed of a stable life and a bright future, he is forced to deal with a reality where Institute headmistress Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) decides what's going to happen in his life.
Tim and Luke are destined to cross paths in the series, and this crossover of worlds is supposed to be the catalyst for the insane reveals that King has so meticulously laid out in the original story. "The Institute" doesn't seem to be on the same wavelength as its source material, as it takes a more pulpy approach to a story that is supposed to be atmospheric and unsettling in frenetic bursts. There's a solid foundation that the show can depend upon, and it remains to be seen whether the show can take the bold swings necessary to make an unforgettable impression.
Episodes of "The Institute" drop every week on MGM+.