A Terrific New Molly Gordon Movie Tears Down One Of Modern TV's Most Annoying Tropes

"Oh, Hi!" starts off like a rom-com, but also like a horror movie. We meet Iris (Molly Gordon) and her boyfriend Isaac (Logan Lerman) as they spend a nice weekend up in a secluded house out of the city, and during that first day, everything seems suspiciously perfect. Indeed, Iris and Isaac seem to be getting along a little too well, and we know this wouldn't be much of a movie if nothing went wrong.

Finally, the penny drops: While Isaac is handcuffed to a bed post-coitus, he reveals that he's not ready for a relationship. Iris is baffled, because it sure seemed like she and Isaac were already in a relationship. But Isaac doesn't see it this way. Despite inviting her for a weekend getaway upstate and being romantic with her throughout the whole first act, he doesn't see Iris as his girlfriend and has zero interest in letting that happen.

After this point, the spooky monster of the movie is revealed: It's Iris, who refuses to un-cuff Isaac. Instead, she proceeds to keep him trapped in that bed until further notice, as part of a feverish plan to make him realize he loves her. It's a dynamic that's both scary and hilarious: We can empathize with how terrifying this is from Isaac's perspective, but anyone who's experienced the emotional turmoil of the modern dating landscape can sympathize with Iris' actions. Kidnapping is always wrong, but if a guy leads you on as much as Isaac does ... eh, we get the impulse.

What makes "Oh, Hi!" so delightful is how much Gordon does not hold back with her portrayal of Iris and her Annie Wilkes-esque antics straight out of "Misery." Gordon's playing a role that's twisted yet relatable. It's especially fun to see her give this performance because, well, she's recently finished her third season playing Claire on "The Bear." That character is healthier, kinder, and far more mature than Iris ever is, and she's also a thousand times less interesting.