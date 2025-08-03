Juror #2 Fans Need To Watch This Clint Eastwood-Directed Courtroom Drama With Angelina Jolie

Clint Eastwood's 2008 film "Changeling" is based on the real-life case of Christine Collins. In 1928, Christine Collins' nine-year-old son Walter was abducted from the streets of Los Angeles while he was on the way to the movies. Collins called the police, and the subsequent investigation received a lot of press. Despite the publicity, the LAPD was unable to locate Walter, so the case went cold. Five months later, though, Walter was found in DeKalb, Illinois. He was reunited with Christine, but something was amiss: It wasn't actually Walter. Christine protested, but a police captain named J.J. Jones said that she should take the boy home anyway to "try him out," as he put it. Just to clear up the matter, dental records were taken, proving that the boy wasn't Walter.

To save face, though, Jones declared that Collins had indeed been reunited with her actual son but had experienced a mental breakdown, causing her to lose the ability to recognize him. As such, Collins was committed to a psychiatric facility under a mysterious order called Code 12. It was eventually revealed that "Code 12" was used to unlawfully imprison anyone who was an inconvenience to the LAPD. Later, the boy would confess to being an imposter, having only claimed to be Walter as an excuse to run away to Los Angeles and meet movie stars. Christine was then released and immediately sued the LAPD. She won the case, but was never paid the money she was owed.

In "Changeling," Christine Collins was played by Angelina Jolie, while J.J. Jones was portrayed by Jeffrey Donovan. Eastwood, drawing from a script by J. Michael Straczynski, directed the drama gently, as is his style, depicting the horrors of its story very slowly and matter-of-factly. A great deal of the film's second half takes place in a courtroom (making it a companion piece to Eastwood's 2024 legal drama, "Juror #2") and involves the true depths of the police corruption at hand. In the end, Jolie is the key to keeping "Changeling" on track, carrying all the movie's moral outrage. Otherwise, Eastwood calmly lets the action play out.