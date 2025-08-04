Mr. Robot Fans Need To Watch Rami Malek's Sleek Action Thriller On Hulu

Sam Esmail's "Mr. Robot" had its finger on the pulse throughout most of its four-season run. This Rami Malek-led hacker drama can be difficult to categorize, as it hyperfixates on and oscillates between disparate themes while constantly reinventing its identity. It is a deeply personal story that is also painfully universal, as "Mr. Robot" ultimately centers on the human urge to connect with another, filtered through the disorienting perspective of superhacker Elliot Anderson (Malek). As the seasons progress, the cryptic nature of the show gradually starts to unravel, framed through Esmail's striking visual style and a consistent anti-capitalist philosophy. Much of the bittersweet pathos in the series stems from Malek's incredible performance, synced and contrasted against an equally brilliant Christian Slater, whose titular character haunts the narrative even when he's absent.

James Hawes' latest action thriller, "The Amateur," might be a far cry from Esmail's critically acclaimed series, but some thematic overlaps surely exist. For starters, Malek plays a different kind of anarchist in "The Amateur," as he slips into the shoes of CIA intelligence analyst Charles Heller, a sensitive and awkward man who, at first, keeps mostly to himself. However, after his wife Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan) is brutally murdered within the first 10 minutes of the film, Charles realizes that he must pursue unsavory means to hunt down the perpetrators. After receiving a crash course on becoming a secret agent (by blackmailing his higher-ups), Charles is now ready to embark upon his revenge-fueled globe-trotting spy adventure.

If the "Mr. Robot" connection isn't clear yet beyond Malek's involvement, it might help to know that "The Amateur" leans into a taut, conspiracy-laden story, cooking up the right amount of paranoia to heighten the stakes in this spy flick. Unfortunately, it failed to impress critics and audiences alike, performing poorly at the box office. But is "The Amateur" any good?