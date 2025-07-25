Why Netflix Canceled Chris Hemsworth's Hulk Hogan Movie

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has left behind a legacy that is both immensely problematic and impossible to ignore. Perhaps one of the most instantly recognizable personalities in professional wrestling, Hogan was a major player during the 1980s wrestling boom (his 1988 match with André the Giant still boasts insane American viewership records). Since then, things have only gone downhill, with one controversial scandal after another piling up, culminating in the unsavory Gawker lawsuit and the exposure of Hogan's racist mindset, cementing his fall from grace in the public eye.

Hogan's legacy as a legendary, but deeply conflicting public figure (who also made some very questionable decisions that negatively impacted the wrestling sphere) is, for better or worse, fuel for a big-budget Hollywood biopic. As a result, a Hulk Hogan biopic with Chris Hemsworth set to star as the wrestler was in development for the longest time before being scrapped by Netflix last year. First announced in 2019, this untitled biopic had attracted Todd Phillips' ("Joker," and its disastrous follow-up, "Joker: Folie à Deux") attention soon after, with Hogan himself acting as one of the producers. "I love what we were trying to do, but that's not going to come together for me," Phillips told Variety in 2024, offering a direct but vague reasoning while stating that his priorities had shifted after the explosive, unexpected success of his 2019 crime thriller, "Joker."

Although details about this untitled biopic remain scarce, it was supposed to trace Hogan's promising rise to fame in the 1980s (as opposed to his more recent lawsuits/scandals) and dwell on the more unseen aspects of pro wrestling. What exactly happened here, and why did this long-gestating project abruptly get canceled?