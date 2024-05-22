Thor's Bodysuit Started To Physically Affect Chris Hemsworth In A 'Scary' Way

At the end of the 2018 superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War," a concerned environmentalist named Thanos (Josh Brolin) amasses six magical gems that, when assembled, granted the possessor omnipotence. Thanos, perhaps uncreatively, only wishes that half of the universe be instantly wiped out, believing that a halving of the population would be a dandy way to preserve natural resources. Thanos snaps his fingers and kills half of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They melt into flakes of ash.

In the sequel, 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," five years have passed and everyone is indeed united, although in utter depression. The Avengers were unable to prevent mass death and have retired in shame. Meanwhile, the Asgardian Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has taken to lounging about a hut playing video games and overeating. This has led to him gaining a lot of weight. The other heroes mock his size and point out that he looks a lot like "The Dude," Jeff Bridges' character in "The Big Lebowski." Thor's fat body was the subject of a lot of critical scrutiny in outlets like Cosmopolitan and the Mary Sue, which argued "Endgame" encourages fat phobia. /Film's Ethan Anderton, in response, defended Thor's despondent behavior as an accurate representation of trauma.

Hemsworth did not gain weight to play Thor in "Endgame." Production came on the heels of "Infinity War," so he wouldn't have had the time to gain weight in a healthy way. As such, the film's directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, outfitted Hemsworth in a heavy, full-torso fat suit, giving him an outsize prosthetic belly.

In a 2019 interview with Business Insider, the Russo Brothers revealed that Hemsworth had to shoot certain "Endgame" scenes the same day as certain "Infinity War" pickups. This meant Hemsworth had to deal with stressful costume changes out of the fat suit.