Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3's Holodeck Adventure Blends Two Classic TNG Storylines

In the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "A Space Adventure Hour," Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) is asked to test out a brand-new technology on the U.S.S. Enterprise: a holodeck. As Trekkies can tell you, the holodeck is a dedicated room that can create artificial, fully interactive environments, complete with sophisticated NPCs, using holographic emitters, replicator tech, and carefully calibrated force fields. The technology was first introduced, in rudimentary form, in an episode of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" in 1974, although the concept wouldn't be codified until the first episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987. That was when the term "holodeck" was first used.

The holodeck became the source of many, many "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episodes thereafter. Many of the holodeck concepts were created by the late Trek writer Tracy Tormé. Because it could create simulated environments, the show could have a lot more visual variety; it gets boring looking at the same eight starship sets week after week. Now characters could playact as 1930s film noir detectives, James Bond-like spies, or 1950s sci-fi heroes. They could go river-rafting or, in Worf's case, fight villains from a "He-Man" cartoon. The holodeck made the entire "Star Trek" franchise more pliable.

"A Space Adventure Hour" finally allows "Strange New Worlds," already a visually varied show, to have one more outlet for its genre explorations. Of course, "Strange New Worlds" takes place before the original "Star Trek" series and a century before "Next Generation," so some readers may already be crying foul. Know that "Strange New Worlds" covers for this by explaining that holodeck technology is still in its design phase, and that it, in its current form, requires more power than a starship typically generates. Holodecks don't work yet, explaining why it they wouldn't be standard issue on a starship for another century.

Of course, if there's a holodeck episode of "Strange New Worlds," it's going to have to be an homage to "Next Generation" and Tracy Tormé.