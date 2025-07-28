4 Oscar Best Picture Winners Are Tied For The Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

No film is perfect. No, not even the dozens of examples you are about to cite. Every film, if one wants to delve into its structure, performances, scriptwriting, or themes, contains flaws or irresponsible messaging somewhere inside it. If a film feels flawless, it's because we're so taken by its story, its characters, its philosophy, or its general tone that we don't notice its flaws. Those who nitpick the smaller plot details in universally beloved movies aren't necessarily trolling, but instead revealing that, for whatever reason, a classic simply didn't grab them. The only film that is truly flawless remains "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." That is the only film in cinema history with no flaws whatsoever.

On the review aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes, even the most widely celebrated movies can still emerge with an imperfect approval rating, as there is always going to be at least one professional critic who it didn't jibe with. Rather than pillory the outlier, however, it's more interesting to delve into their review and explore an alternate point of view. Sure, Michael Curtiz's 1943 wartime romance "Casablanca" may be frequently hailed as one of the best movies of all time, but it still only bears a 99% approval rating, based on 136 reviews. A critic named Martin Scribbs, writing for the website Low-IQ Canadian, feels the film is "overblown." And if one is not a fan of slick, Hollywood melodrama and prefers quiet and understated storytelling, then, sure, "Casablanca" may not be your cup of tea.

In 2025, Rotten Tomatoes handily catalogued all of the Best Picture winners at the Academy Awards, and ranked them by their RT approval ratings. Of the Best Picture winners, four were tied for #1, each one getting a 99% approval rating. As mentioned, "Casablanca" was one of them. Tied with it were Joseph L. Mankiewicz's "All About Eve," Elia Kazan's "On the Waterfront," and Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite."