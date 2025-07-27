The Seinfeld Episode You Didn't Realize Had A Seamless Special Effects Shot

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Bookstore" (April 9, 1998), Newman (Wayne Knight) and Kramer (Michael Richards) decide that it would be good money to start their own rickshaw service. Neither of them wants to be the rickshaw puller, however, so they decide immediately to hire an employee, leading to a series of very strange interviews/auditions. One of their candidates, being stronger than them, steals the rickshaw. Recall that Newman and Kramer are not very good businessmen.

They eventually get the rickshaw back and have to return it to their own neighborhood. Rather than both walk, Newman convinces Kramer to pull him. Kramer hates the arrangement. At one point, when the two are on a sloped street, Kramer stops to stretch his arms, accidentally sending Newman rolling backwards down the hill. In one hilarious wide shot, one can see the poor, screaming, helpless Newman zooming down the street, completely out of control. The streets are supposed to be New York, but the citizens of Los Angeles will recognize that it is definitely L.A.

Although it's a wide shot, one can see that it is definitely Newman in that rickshaw. One might assume that Wayne Knight did his own stunt and that the filmmakers simply pushed him down a hill, catching him before the rickshaw crashed into anything. However, the shot was far more complex than that. The rickshaw was, in fact, being pulled by a truck. In post-production, the truck was carefully, painstakingly, digitally erased from the frame. You'd never be able to tell from the final cut of "The Bookstore," as the special effects are seamless. Sure, it's a half-second moment, but it's seamless nonetheless.

"Seinfeld," of course, isn't a very FX-heavy show, so such a stunt is notable when it comes along.