What Pedro Pascal Really Felt About His Maxwell Lord Look In Wonder Woman 1984

In Patty Jenkins' 2020 superhero flick "Wonder Woman 1984," an evil business tycoon named Maxwell Lorenzano — better known to the world as Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) — has a very, very ambitious scheme. He has located a magical wishing crystal called the Dreamstone, and has carefully thought out what he wants to wish for. The Dreamstone, you see, can grant any one wish, but it asks for something abstract in exchange. Max Lord has figured a way to game the system in order to get as many wishes as he wants. If he wishes to become the Dreamstone, then he will be able to grant wishes to other people ... and ask whatever he wants in exchange. It's a win-win. Max Lord, naturally, aims to become more and more powerful, granting wishes to dictators and Presidents, asking for control of land, armies, and broadcasting networks in exchange.

This is a fitting ambition for a businessman in 1984, as it was the height of Ronald Reagan's pro-corporate horrors, creating a soulless, masculine yuppie class that cares only about money and power. Max Lord is one of Reagan's yuppies, who translated the laissez-faire capitalism of the era into literal magical power. It's telling that Reagan (Stuart Milligan) is a character in the film.

Max Lord also possessed a rather dubious fashion sense. He was a slick salesman who wore his hair in a combed-forward swoop, and a bow tie around his neck. Unusually for Pascal, he was clean-shaven, lacking his signature mustache. It was ... a choice. Max Lord was clearly trying to look like a dapper, old-money aristocrat, but ended up looking like a wimpy clown (which was, I suspect, Patty Jenkins' intention). Pedro Pascal recently appeared on the LADBible YouTube series "Agree to Disagree," and talked very briefly about his "Wonder Woman 1984" look. It seems the bowtie and hair weren't an issue, but he hated the fact that he wasn't allowed to keep his mustache.