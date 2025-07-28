Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Borrows One Valuable Lesson From Star Trek

Potential spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" follow.

Matt Shakman's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is set in the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — it's film #37 in the series — but the filmmakers wisely distance the action of this film from its peers by shifting events over to a parallel universe. "First Steps" is set on Earth 828 where the Fantastic Four are the only superheroes on the clock, and there are scant villains. The year appears to be 1961, as everything bears the bubbly, retro-kitsch aesthetic of a vintage Frigidaire catalogue. Yet there are also flying cars, faster-than-light starships, powerful computers, space scanning satellites, and a semi-sentient robot helper named H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four are indeed superheroes in this universe, and they acquired their powers in a fashion familiar to Marvel fans: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Jonathan Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) were bombarded by cosmic rays during a space voyage, and returned with stretching, invisibility, flame powers, and an indestructible rock body, respectively. And, yes, they use their powers to fight villains such as Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser) and the Puppet Master (off-screen). There is an amusing scene of Reed kicking an evil monkey into the Hudson River.

But the FF are no mere vigilantes or freelance soldiers. Indeed, their superpowers seem to have served a much more utopian function. Being the Fantastic Four brought them into the public eye, allowing the public to appreciate the brilliant new scientific breakthroughs of Reed Richards, and the stirring diplomatic capabilities of Sue Storm. Reed has become a titan of industry, whose breakthroughs have been spread to the populace at large. He's half the reason that Earth 828 is a technological utopia. The other half comes from Sue's ability to unite world leaders and create, more or less, a global union of peace.

They were calm, collected, intelligent, enlightened people, and the public actually bothered to listen. Essentially, the Fantastic Four created the utopia of "Star Trek."