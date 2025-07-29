Why Jennifer Love Hewitt's Kate Callahan Left Criminal Minds

"Life had other plans" is a line that applies very often in television regarding why actors choose to leave a successful and popular show on their own accord. Sometimes you have no choice if the creatives (showrunners, writers, or producers) decide to go in another direction story-wise and have your character written out permanently, while other times the mistreatment from crew and cast members force you to get out there as fast as possible — like in the case of Afton Williamson whose treatment was as gross and infuriating as it gets when she was on ABC's police procedural, "The Rookie."

Luckily, Jennifer Love Hewitt's exit from the long-running and beloved crime drama, "Criminal Minds," after one season was as sweet and amicable as possible. The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress played Katherine "Kate" Callahan, an experienced FBI agent, who joined the Behavioural Analyst Unit (BAU) in the show's tenth season and appeared for 23 episodes. The recurring part came many years after one of Hewitt's most popular television roles in "Ghost Whisperer," a supernatural drama she starred in for five seasons between 2005 and 2010. She left "Criminal Minds" due to very understandable and rather positive personal reasons in 2015.