The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Star Who Almost Showed Up In The Indiana Jones Franchise

FXX's record-breaking sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" continues to leave a significant impact on television. Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the 17th season following the exploits of the Paddy's Pub gang continues to bring on the laughs, whether it be the ever-decaying nature of their collective lives or perhaps how their toxic antics leave recurring characters worse off. In the case of one of the new season's best episodes, the return of the unnamed lawyer is a showcase of how much of a cancer the gang can really be.

The first season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" introduced viewers to Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Ronald "Mac" McDonald (Rob Mac), and Deandra "Dee" Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson). Besides being the Bizarro sitcom version of the Fantastic Four, the original four cast members showed some promise in their first season, yet the network warned the team that cancellation was imminent if a big star did not join the cast in the next season. Thus, Danny DeVito joined the Paddy's Pub gang as Frank Reynolds, the father of Dennis and Dee. A legend on both television and film, DeVito's addition to the cast saved the show and is arguably a factor in why it is still on the air to this day. The five members of the ensemble are often in high demand for projects beyond the dilapidated Philly dive bar, particularly Charlie Day and Danny DeVito, both of whom are often taking part in massive film franchises. However, one notable cast member nearly made an appearance in one of Hollywood's legendary film series, which could have altered their career in significant ways.