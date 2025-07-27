Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry Had A Cameo In This Forgotten Music Video

If you recall '80s and '90s music videos as vividly as I do, you must remember they were big on promoting movies (and their main characters) if the songs were specifically made or used in them. Who could forget Will Smith's banger for "Men in Black" or Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" that helped turn "The Bodyguard" with Kevin Costner into an unlikely hit? Hell, before the internet came around, I often learned about new films by watching MTV and VH1 for hours after school. But those days are long gone; music TV channels aren't really a thing anymore, sadly — YouTube replaced them once and for all.

Music videos that featured scattered scenes from films throughout basically have disappeared entirely. What stuck around to some extent, however, is beloved and big-time Hollywood actors appearing in silly, heartfelt, and sometimes beautifully heartbreaking music videos that often tell a succinct story of their own. One of my all-time favorites is Ben Foster and Margarita Levieva playing a turbulent couple in Chris Stapleton's Southern rock ballad "Fire Away," which ends in a devastating tragedy.

But back in the golden days of the '80s and '90s, actors crossing over from features to music videos while reprising the role of their big screen characters was far more common than it is now.