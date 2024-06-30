The Correct Order To Watch The Highlander Franchise

There can be only one. Or, in the case of the "Highlander" franchise, there can be only six movies, three TV shows, and a web series, not to mention nine tie-in novels, two comic book titles, a card game, and a video game for the Atari Jaguar.

The mythology of the "Highlander" movies started pretty simply, spinning centuries-old tales of knight-errantry into a modern fable of magical immortality. Russel Mulcahy's 1986 original laid out the rules clearly: hiding among ordinary humans is a species of magical immortals who can only be killed by decapitation. When one Immortal decapitates another, they absorb their victim's life energy, becoming stronger and more exhilarated. The legend goes that when there is only one Immortal remaining on Earth, they will be granted a wish called The Prize. The central Immortal of the series, a 16th century Highlander named Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), wishes more than anything to grow old. His rival, the Kurgan (Clancy Brown), wished for sinister things.

The mythology immediately gets muddied by the events of Mulcahy's 1991 follow-up "Highlander II: The Quickening," which explains that Immortals are actually mind-wiped space aliens from the planet Zeist. That film takes place in the near future and involves a high-tech sci-fi story about a planet-wide shield that protects Earth from solar radiation. "The Quickening" is not terrible in itself, but many "Highlander" fans hate how weird it is.

And things only got more complicated thereafter. New characters were introduced in the ultra-successful six-season "Highlander" TV series — notable Duncan MacLeod played by Adrian Paul — and the show would eventually cross over with the movies. There is even an anime spinoff that is definitely worth a look.

Read below for a detailed lineup of all the films, TV shows, and web series in one place.