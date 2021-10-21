Here's The Dune Glossary For The David Lynch Adaptation Of The Sci-Fi Epic

"Dune" hits both theaters and HBO Max tonight, but this isn't the first time someone brought Frank Herbert's sci-fi tome to the big screen. Back in 1984, David Lynch wrote and directed a "Dune" adaptation starring Kyle MacLachlan. The hope was that the film would be the next "Star Wars," and sequels were planned. But Lynch's "Dune" was a box office flop, grossing only grossing $30.9 million against a $40 million budget. But in the years since its release, Lynch's take on "Dune" has become a kind of cult classic – it even recently received a great 4K Blu-ray release from Arrow Video.

Lynch had never read "Dune" before he took the directing gig, but he was intrigued with all the strange new worlds he might be able to build. Unfortunately, "Dune" proved so impenetrable that Lynch lost control of the project. The filmmaker did not have final cut, which lead to all sorts of behind-the-scenes problems. Lynch had a monumental task: he had to pare down Herbert's dense mythology to be more palatable to general audiences. One solution involved voice-over narration from nearly every character, giving us insight into their minds (a concept Terrence Malick would later adopt in a more poetic, successful fashion). Another solution: a full glossary of the confusing "Dune" terms, handed out to some select audiences. With Denis Villeneuve's big new "Dune" adaption arriving, it might be helpful to take a gander at the 1984 glossary, just in case you need a cheat sheet yourself.