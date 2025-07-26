The Terrifying Real Racing Crash That Inspired Brad Pitt's F1 Movie

There are plenty of things in "F1: The Movie" that aren't entirely realistic to real Formula 1 racing, but the film goes out of its way, more often than not, to pay tribute to the sport and its legends, from the inclusion of real modern racers to the attention paid to pit stops and aerodynamics. But one thing you might not know if you aren't super familiar with the history of Formula 1 is that Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, is also based in several key ways on a real F1 driver.

The man in question is Martin Donnelly, a Northern Ireland driver who raced on the Lotus F1 team from 1989 to 1990. As you might guess after seeing the movie, Donnelly's career was cut tragically short after a brutal accident at the 1990 Spanish Grand Prix. The real footage from the crash — one of the most infamous in the history of the sport — is used in "F1" to represent Sonny's own F1 career-ending accident. Though Donnelly sustained numerous internal and external injuries from the crash, he did survive. However, unlike Pitt's character, he never got another chance in F1 due to the severity of his sustained injuries.

Pitt's character is more of a fairy tale version — someone who not only makes a (mostly) full recovery after a brutal accident, but decades later also gets a chance to return to the sport well past his athletic prime. For Donnelly, things didn't have that Hollywood sheen.