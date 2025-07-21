How To Watch The Lilo & Stitch Remake At Home

When Disney's live-action remake of the 2002 animated masterpiece "Lilo & Stitch" crash-landed into theaters this past summer, millions of families learned the meaning of "Ohana means family." Translating the original film's watercolor backdrops to the real islands of Hawai'i, "Lilo & Stitch" opened on Memorial Day weekend to a gargantuan $145 million haul and eventually cleared the $1 billion mark that every big budget blockbuster dreams of. That's a nice chunk of change for a film that was intended to be released directly onto Disney+, where it's impossible it could have generated that same amount of profit in new subscribers.

So if you are one of the only people in the universe who didn't see "Lilo & Stitch" in theaters and you're curious to see how the remake remains faithful to the original and where it diverts from the animated film to tell its own story, you'll soon be able to welcome Stitch into your home.