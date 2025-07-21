How To Watch The Lilo & Stitch Remake At Home
When Disney's live-action remake of the 2002 animated masterpiece "Lilo & Stitch" crash-landed into theaters this past summer, millions of families learned the meaning of "Ohana means family." Translating the original film's watercolor backdrops to the real islands of Hawai'i, "Lilo & Stitch" opened on Memorial Day weekend to a gargantuan $145 million haul and eventually cleared the $1 billion mark that every big budget blockbuster dreams of. That's a nice chunk of change for a film that was intended to be released directly onto Disney+, where it's impossible it could have generated that same amount of profit in new subscribers.
So if you are one of the only people in the universe who didn't see "Lilo & Stitch" in theaters and you're curious to see how the remake remains faithful to the original and where it diverts from the animated film to tell its own story, you'll soon be able to welcome Stitch into your home.
Lilo & Stitch comes to home video loaded with out-of-this-world special features
The live action "Lilo & Stitch" will be available to rent and buy digitally on July 22 at all your favorite digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Then, on August 26, the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, along with a shiny exclusive SteelBook that can barely contain Stitch's rambunctious attitude. The film's original soundtrack, featuring new music by Hawaiian musicians like Iam Tongi, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm and the original score by Dan Romer, is also available to stream now on Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.
Families who bring home the Blu-ray or DVD will be rewarded with a bevy of special features, including a selection of scenes featuring commentary from none other than Stitch himself. These special features include:
Deleted scenes: Nani Cleans Up, and My Name is Nani
'Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch – Learn how an animated classic becomes an instant live-action favorite. Explore the challenges of bringing Stitch into the real world, how the familiar images of the original were recreated, and join returning cast members on a set that embodies 'ohana.
Drawn to Life – Check out scenes from the animated original film alongside their live-action counterparts to see how these beloved key moments were faithfully recreated. And uncover some easter eggs along the way!
Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of "Lilo & Stitch."
Scenes with Stitch – Hear Stitch talk about some of his favorite scenes as he watches the movie play.
Escape To Earth
Feeding Fish
Hula Performance
Stitch Gets Named
Bath Time
Watch This
Any ohanas out there who can't wait for "Lilo & Stitch 2" will want to bring this disc home. And of course, the original animated version of "Lilo & Stitch" is currently available to watch on Disney+.