Sydney Sweeney's Thrilling HBO Movie Is A Stress-Inducing Nightmare You Have To Watch

On June 3, 2017, Reality Winner (Sweeney) is welcomed by two antsy FBI agents on her front lawn as she returns home from grocery shopping. She's not nearly as surprised or shocked as any regular person would be. There's some tension in the air, but Reality keeps her composure to a degree that feels alarming. How can she be so calm and not even ask what the hell this is about? Agent Garrick (Josh Hamilton) and Agent Taylor (Marchant Davis) treat her pretty nicely, apart from the fact that they confiscate her phone and forbid her from going into her home. They even understand and appreciate her worry about her cat inside the building, but they do have a warrant to search the premises with a special team that hops out of a van before Reality can object to it. Not that she'd want to — in fact, she's as cooperative as any civilian could be. Seemingly, she's upfront and honest, willingly engaging in an awkward and excruciating small talk that feels more like a poorly-disguised interrogation. We kind of feel for her thanks to Sweeney's sensitive and vulnerable portrayal, because on the surface, she looks nothing more than a young and innocent girl "gently" bulldozed by an outside authority.

Still, it's impossible to ignore the off-putting lack of action on her part. As the minutes crawl forward during the house search, it becomes evident to us that Reality knows why the FBI is there. That simultaneously makes us suspect she's hiding something, broke the law in some way, and/or that she's guilty of something the film (tantalizingly) refuses to reveal just yet.

As much as I was screaming inside during the first 45 minutes (I actually blurted out "what the hell's going on?" midway through), I eventually understood that the movie's effectiveness lies in the not knowing. It's frustrating not getting the full picture early, but that deliberate lack of information is what provides the film's fertile soil where suspense can grow. It's a stupendously potent approach that was practically the entire focus of "Reality." Making things even more interesting is the fact that the screenplay, written by Satter and James Paul Dallas, is a verbatim recreation of the real interrogation transcript, documented by the FBI.

The only changes we see come in the forms of gestures, facial expressions, and timing, and never to the written word in the original "source material." Given how smooth and free-flowing the dialogue is, that's a remarkable (and frankly admirable) achievement in and of itself. It's also unsurprising that Reality's story was first adapted as a stage play that ran off-Broadway.