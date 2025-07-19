Stephen Colbert Starred In One Of The Worst-Rated Movies On IMDb

Stephen Colbert has a long and prolific career in comedy and on television, stretching back to his TV debut in 1993 on the mystery series "Missing Persons." One of his notable TV breakouts was the short-lived 1995 sketch comedy series "Exit 57," which he co-created. This led to a longtime gig on "The Daily Show" beginning in 1997, a gig that lasted for eight years and 1,316 episodes. He was also a writer on the show. In 1999, he co-created, starred in, and wrote the cult comedy series "Strangers With Candy," all while taking various acting gigs and voice roles. In 2005, he created "The Colbert Report," which was a spoof of right-wing media punditry, and served to skewer the foolish actions of the George W. Bush administration.

Beginning in 2015, Colbert began hosting "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," one of the sharpest shows on late-night TV. He has nine Emmys. On the show, Colbert regularly and intelligently lambasted President Trump and his many foolish actions, crimes, mistakes, evils, and other antisocial habits. It was recently announced that CBS would be canceling "The Late Show," citing "financial problems." With Trump back in office, and with CBS having paid the president $16 million in an erroneous defamation lawsuit, it's very difficult not to see the decision to cancel Colbert as purely political.

Colbert's film career is actually a lot less plentiful than one might imagine, however. Colbert has only appeared in nine films wherein he didn't play himself, and that includes a non-speaking cameo he had in "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" (Colbert is a professed Tolkien fan). Naturally, he appeared in the "Strangers with Candy" movie, and he has lent his voice to characters in "Monsters vs. Aliens," "Mr. Peabody & Sherman," and "Despicable Me 4."

He also played a hockey announcer in Marco Schnabel's 2008 ultra-dud "The Love Guru," one of the lowest-rated films on IMDb. And that's saying something.