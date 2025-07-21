Why The Biggest Fan Complaint About James Gunn's Superman Misses The Point

For the most part, the reception to James Gunn's "Superman" has been incredibly positive. The film has earned strong reviews from both critics and fans, with particular praise aimed at the film's sense of campy, heartfelt fun and the lead performances from David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.

That said, as with any big blockbuster, there have been some critiques and a fair share of detractors. One of the biggest complaints from less positive viewers concerns Superman's fight record over the course of the film — specifically, the number of times he loses fights or gets his cape handed to him.

At face value, it sounds like a fair critique. The opening text exposition of the movie explains that Superman is the most powerful metahuman on Earth, but the next thing we see is him bloodied, bruised, and barely able to move after losing a fight to the Hammer of Boravia. He nearly loses again to the same opponent later in the movie, and in between, he has several moments of near-failure, both in the pocket universe where Lex Luthor locks him up and while dueling various foes in Metropolis.

Here's the thing: I really don't think this is an issue. Yes, there is a certain subset of the fandom that only really wants to see an invincible Kal-El dismantling bad guys in short order. Superman has rarely read more like Goku than he does in this movie, so it's natural that people want to basically see him go Super Saiyan Blue, right?

Well, maybe not. Let's get into it.