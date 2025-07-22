Why Nick Gehlfuss' Dr. Will Halstead Left Chicago Med

From an acting standpoint, the One Chicago shows are essentially revolving doors that look like first responder drama series. Because of the franchise's longevity, hectic pace, frequently high stakes, and sheer multi-series scale, the main casts of the various "Chicago" shows have always had an impressive turnover. Sometimes, important characters like Elias Koteas' Alvin Olinsky on "Chicago P.D." and Yuri Sardarov's Otis on "Chicago Fire" shockingly exit the property because the story demands it. Other times, actors decide to opt out of the long, intense filming periods in Chicago before their series even really begin, which is how Scott Eastwood left the One Chicago franchise after appearing on the "Chicago P.D." backdoor pilot in "Chicago Fire" season 1.

Even amidst all these changes, the franchise has a number of "lifers" — actors who have been on the show from the beginning and become so associated with their respective series that it's hard to imagine the show without them. Hence, when one of these people leaves, it's a big deal that warrants explanation. Take Nick Gehlfuss, who played Dr. Will Halstead on "Chicago Med" for an impressive eight seasons before stepping away from the show in 2023. Gehlfuss clarified the situation to Variety that same year, stating that it was simply time for him to move on: