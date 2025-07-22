Why Nick Gehlfuss' Dr. Will Halstead Left Chicago Med
From an acting standpoint, the One Chicago shows are essentially revolving doors that look like first responder drama series. Because of the franchise's longevity, hectic pace, frequently high stakes, and sheer multi-series scale, the main casts of the various "Chicago" shows have always had an impressive turnover. Sometimes, important characters like Elias Koteas' Alvin Olinsky on "Chicago P.D." and Yuri Sardarov's Otis on "Chicago Fire" shockingly exit the property because the story demands it. Other times, actors decide to opt out of the long, intense filming periods in Chicago before their series even really begin, which is how Scott Eastwood left the One Chicago franchise after appearing on the "Chicago P.D." backdoor pilot in "Chicago Fire" season 1.
Even amidst all these changes, the franchise has a number of "lifers" — actors who have been on the show from the beginning and become so associated with their respective series that it's hard to imagine the show without them. Hence, when one of these people leaves, it's a big deal that warrants explanation. Take Nick Gehlfuss, who played Dr. Will Halstead on "Chicago Med" for an impressive eight seasons before stepping away from the show in 2023. Gehlfuss clarified the situation to Variety that same year, stating that it was simply time for him to move on:
"It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I'd taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him. I think that comes down to a creative part of you, or the energy or spirit you have that you're either built for a very long time with one person or not. I am attracted to the profession for the variety in it, and eight years is a long time. It's two college degrees! I'm joking now that I basically have a doctorate in television."
Nick Gehlfuss is looking for professional variety by taking to the stage
Nick Gehlfuss hasn't appeared in a single movie or TV show since he left the One Chicago franchise behind. However, being absent from screens of all sizes doesn't mean that he hasn't been doing anything. On the contrary, he's been chasing that creative variety he mentioned by hitting the stage ... in Chicago, of course.
During his "Chicago Med" days, Gehlfuss frequented Chicago's iconic Steppenwolf Theater Company and, being an actor himself, dreamed of being on the stage. In early 2025, he realized that dream with the company's adaptation of Sam Shepard's "Fool for Love," playing the male lead Eddie. As he told Playbill:
"I'm over the moon, on cloud nine and beyond, about playing Eddie at Steppenwolf, a rockin' theatre known for its honest storytelling. I studied 'Fool for Love' in college. It's a tour de force that demands an athlete's mindset, because Shepard intended it to be performed relentlessly and without a break. Eddie's carrying the sins of his father, living the life of tragedies he doesn't fully understand. He's a drunk and a womanizer, with complicated relationships with his family. The dude could use a good therapist."
Being Chicago TV royalty might not earn an actor too much leeway at the hands of merciless theater critics, but Gehlfuss didn't need any. "Fool for Love" earned rave reviews, as did his energetic performance as Eddie. Now that the stage bug has bitten the former "Chicago Med" star, who knows where we'll see him next?