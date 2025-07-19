What's The Song At The End Of James Gunn's Superman?

"Superman" has a lot in common with James Gunn's other films. Yes, it's a comic book movie, which has sort of become his genre (and will be for the foreseeable future, given his role as the head of DC Studios), but it's more than that. The tone, aesthetic, and narrative sensibilities all feel familiar if you're well-versed in his past work. And of course, one of the most obvious marks of a Gunn film at this point is the strategic use of a licensed soundtrack to underscore certain moments.

That stays true in "Superman," which plays "5 Years Time" by Noah and the Whale as Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) dismantles a LuthorCorp military camp. At the end of the film, and leading into the credits, we get another licensed track: Swedish band Teddybears' "Punkrocker," featuring Iggy Pop.

The song choice nods to an earlier exchange in the movie, where Clark (David Corenswet) tries to convince Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) that he's "punk rock." When his claim is swiftly and laughingly dismissed, he digs into his "born to a be a dad" toolkit and hits her with the classic, "Maybe kindness is the new punk rock."

In the end, of course, Superman saves the day, and he doesn't have to give up his kindness to do it. And then, in the film's goofy post-credits scene, we're reminded once again what a lil' dork Clark is. A hero? For sure. A punk rocker? Absolutely not.