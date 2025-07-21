John Wayne Once Insisted On Making A Movie With A Happy Days Star

Long before he starred alongside John Wayne in "The Shootist," Ron Howard made his name as a child star, most notably by playing Opie Taylor on the 1960s TV series "The Andy Griffith Show." After playing a lead role in George Lucas' "American Graffiti" in 1973, Howard boosted his profile even further by playing Richie Cunningham in the sitcom "Happy Days." He debuted on the series in 1974, playing a the nice but boring counterpart to Henry Winkler's Arthur Fonzarelli. The young actor stayed with the hugely-popular series right up until the start of season 8 in 1980 (though he returned as a guest later in the show's run). It was during his time on "Happy Days," then, that Howard first worked with John Wayne, learning how much of an artist the Duke really was on "The Shootist" and seemingly making enough of an impression on the man that he developed plans for another collaboration.

In a 2023 interview with Graham Bensinger, Howard recalled how he ran into Wayne after "The Shootist" had been released. "We crossed paths at an AFI dinner honoring Henry Fonda," he explained. "I saw him and he said, 'I found a book. I want to make it into a movie and it's you and me or it's nobody.'" Howard went on to explain how Wayne's illness and declining health was known at the time, adding "It was really poignant at first to see that he still had that drive, but also to know that he wanted to work together again, which meant a lot to me."

Howard didn't elaborate on the project during this interview, but at the time of his death, the Duke had already bought the rights to Buddy Atkinson's novel "Beau John." The former "Beverly Hillbillies" writer had finished his novel and before it was even published Wayne's production company, Batjac Productions, snapped up the rights. The story revolved around a family in small town Kentucky during the 1920s, and would have seen the Duke playing the patriarch in what was a more lighthearted project that the actor was typically known for. It would also have featured several generations of the family, including a son, son-in-law, and grandson, and Wayne had Howard in mind for one of these roles. In Scott Eyman's book "John Wayne: The Life and Legend," however, Howard is quoted as saying the adaptation "never got past the verbal stage," adding, "At that point, [Wayne] was showing signs of not being well. I was a little doubtful."