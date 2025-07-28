Director Peter Jackson Hid An Easter Egg From His Best Horror Movie In King Kong

Following the success of his "Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy adaptation, director Peter Jackson was Hollywood's shiniest golden boy in the early 2000s. He had made millions upon millions of dollars, jumpstarted the New Zealand tourism industry (where the "Rings" films were shot), revolutionized special effects, and racked up 17 Oscars (collectively). He could seemingly do no wrong. So, as a follow-up, Jackson was pretty much allowed to make whatever he wanted and at whatever budget he desired. His dream project, as it turned out, was to remake Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack's 1933 classic "King Kong." Only this time, Jackson would indulge in every stray impulse and allow his movie to take every possible aside.

Jackson's "King Kong" ended up costing about $207 million and ran a whopping 187 minutes (whereas the original film was only 100 minutes long). It took a very long time for the main characters to arrive on Kong's Skull Island, as Jackson felt that the ape needed a lot more buildup. Meanwhile, King Kong himself was a CGI creation realized via motion-capture. Actor Andy Serkis, who played the computer-animated Gollum via mo-cap in Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" movies, provided Kong's movements, with Naomi Watts playing Ann Darrow and Jack Black portraying Carl Denham (the characters played by Fay Wray and Robert Armstrong in the original 1933 film).

Many critics of Jackson's "King Kong" usually point to its prodigious length as its greatest weakness, as well as the fact that such a large portion of the movie takes place on the boat on the way to Skull Island. 187 minutes is, uh, quite a lot for a "King Kong" film.

But sharp-eyed horror fans will spot something of note on that boat. As the camera takes in the ship's hold at one point, examine the various crates and barrels in storage and one might notice a cage emblazoned with the phrase "SUMATRAN RAT MONKEY" (see the image below). Fans of Jackson's controversial 1992 zombie horror movie "Braindead" (which is known as "Dead Alive" in North America) will be aware that a Sumatran rat monkey played a key role in that film's mayhem.