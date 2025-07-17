Jurassic World Rebirth Ignores One Game-Changing Moment From Fallen Kingdom

In case you have (very understandably) forgotten about the most ludicrous part of an already ludicrous movie, let me refresh your memory. In "Fallen Kingdom," Isla Nublar was destroyed after a volcano erupted on the island, killing all dinosaurs except for a few dozen that were smuggled out. These dinosaurs were to be sold to billionaires in an underground auction led by the aide of John Hammond's former business partner, Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell). Throughout the movie, we also catch glimpses of Lockwood's granddaughter, Maisie (Isabella Sermon), just your typical "Jurassic" franchise child protagonist who is there to be endangered, chased by dinosaurs, and saved by a guy in a hat (or a vest in the case of Chris Pratt's Owen Grady).

Except, Maisie is more than just a random rich girl. As we discover in "Fallen Kingdom," while Hammond wanted to use the DNA genetic engineering technology to bring dinosaurs back to life, Lockwood used it to bring his dead daughter back to life by way of a clone. Maisie is actually a clone of Benjamin Lockwood's daughter, and it is her fault that dinosaurs are unleashed upon the mainland.

That is an absurdly big revelation that took the "Jurassic" franchise closer to pure sci-fi territory than ever before, and "Dominion" expanded on this by having Biosyn spend the entire movie sending people after Maisie to study her. Turns out, Maisie is not just a clone of her mom, but was also birthed by her. Not only that, but Maisie's genome was altered to make her immune to a disease that killed her mom/original, which can be the source for untold medical breakthroughs.

So there is an actual human clone alive and well somewhere in the world, and despite "Jurassic World Rebirth" being all about medical advancements, no one ever figures out about the clone thing? This company can spend $10 million on a team of mercenaries to sneak into an island and smuggle dinosaur DNA, but they couldn't spend a fraction of that to learn about Maisie and just use her DNA to cure all diseases? Now, that is more unbelievable than the idea that people would simply grow bored of dinosaurs.