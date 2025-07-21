A Marvel Actor Had Two Failed Attempts At Getting A Deadpool Cameo

At the climax of Shawn Levy's 2024 ultra-hit "Deadpool & Wolverine," a thriller centered on the multiverse, a dimensional rift opens up and hundreds of parallel universe versions of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) spill out. Deadpool and his co-star Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are astonished at the variety of Deadpool variants from across hundreds of dimensions. One Deadpool is a baby. Another is a bandito. One is a comely lady. One of them is Welsh, and is played by Wrexham AFC player Paul Mullin.

Weirdly, one of the Deadpools is a living skull with eyeballs — and a few stray vertebrae — that flies around with the aid of a propeller beanie. The severed head is credited as Headpool and voiced by Nathan Fillion, a nerd-friendly actor of the highest caliber. Fillion has appeared in geek favorites like "Firefly," "Slither," and "Super." He voiced Green Lantern in several DC Comics animated movies, and played a Green Lantern in live-action in James Gunn's "Superman." He also had a few cameos in James Gunn's other superhero films like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad." Indeed, /Film once noted that Headpool was secretly Fillion's fourth Marvel character. "Deadpool & Wolverine," then, was merely a feather in his cap.

Headpool, however, was actually the culmination of a three-film effort to get Fillion in a "Deadpool" movie. Fillion recently spoke with EW, and the actor revealed that he and Reynolds had been trying to work together since the first "Deadpool" movies in 2016. Fillion almost had cameos in "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2," but he didn't appear in either of those films for pesky reasons. Fillion may have been racking up cameos across the MCU, but Headpool was when his relationship with the MCU ... came to a head.