The Main Bones Character Who Almost Died After Six Episodes

Like any other long-running show, Fox's "Bones" has its share of things that don't make sense, as well as episodes everyone should watch at least once. And like any other long-running show, it also took a while to find its feet and become the best possible version of itself. Part of this involved setting up the perfect core cast around clear main characters Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz). While many components were in place early, some people — including me — might argue that the show only truly came to its own when Tamara Taylor's Cam Saroyan and John Francis Daley's Lance Sweets found their places among the main cast.

Another thing, of course, was knowing which characters to keep in the roster. Case in point: the aforementioned Cam. During a 2012 panel discussion with the show's stars (via IGN), "Bones" creator Hart Hanson revealed that the character was originally supposed to die a mere six episodes into her "Bones" tenure, but both the character and Taylor's performance were so good that the makers of the show scrapped these plans. The rest of the cast didn't need much convincing, either: In fact, Deschanel and Boreanaz were already vocally supporting Taylor's spin on the character as early as her audition. So instead of dying just a handful of episodes in, Cam became one of the show's most important characters, and let's face it, "Bones" is all the better for it.