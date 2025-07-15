Netflix Users Can't Stop Watching This Documentary About A Party That Went Horribly Wrong

Netflix's weekly Top 10 list is always good for a few surprises, or at the very least some interesting insight on which movies and shows stand the best chance at surfing at the crest of the cultural zeitgeist any given week. This was definitely the case for the streamer's Top 10 on July 8, which featured one of the streamer's famous documentaries — only, this one isn't about murder or other forms of true crime, at least the way the genre is commonly understood.

Director Alex Wood's "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" draws comparison with Nima Nourizadeh's 2012 found-footage teen comedy "Project X" to tell the real version of the film's story about a weekend party that got out of hand as more and more people turned up. As it turns out, this exact thing happened in real life that same year when a girl from Haren, Netherlands, accidentally set her small Facebook party invite as public ... and 30,000 pairs of eyes saw it. Ultimately, 3,000 of those individuals actually turned up in the utterly unprepared small town — and for those who want to find out what happened, well, there's a reason "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" has people talking.