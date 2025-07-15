Netflix Users Can't Stop Watching This Documentary About A Party That Went Horribly Wrong
Netflix's weekly Top 10 list is always good for a few surprises, or at the very least some interesting insight on which movies and shows stand the best chance at surfing at the crest of the cultural zeitgeist any given week. This was definitely the case for the streamer's Top 10 on July 8, which featured one of the streamer's famous documentaries — only, this one isn't about murder or other forms of true crime, at least the way the genre is commonly understood.
Director Alex Wood's "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" draws comparison with Nima Nourizadeh's 2012 found-footage teen comedy "Project X" to tell the real version of the film's story about a weekend party that got out of hand as more and more people turned up. As it turns out, this exact thing happened in real life that same year when a girl from Haren, Netherlands, accidentally set her small Facebook party invite as public ... and 30,000 pairs of eyes saw it. Ultimately, 3,000 of those individuals actually turned up in the utterly unprepared small town — and for those who want to find out what happened, well, there's a reason "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" has people talking.
The Trainwreck series covers plenty of morbidly fascinating low-stakes disasters
"Trainwreck: The Real Project X" didn't exactly arrive out of the blue. It's actually a part of Netflix's successful "Trainwreck" documentary series, which has devoted itself to covering famous personal and cultural disasters of various intensity and seriousness.
The "Trainwreck" series started with the three-part miniseries "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" in 2022. The current batch of documentaries kicked off on July 10, 2025, with "Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy," which looks into the infamous 2021 Travis Scott concert where a crowd crush killed 10 people. Since then, new entries have dropped on a weekly basis. Apart from it and the "Project X" installment, the series has already covered the stories of Toronto mayor Rob Ford and American Apparel founder Dov Charney, and it also premiered one of the most disgusting documentaries ever with "Trainwreck: The Poop Cruise." The latest entry, "Trainwreck: Balloon Boy," dropped on July 15 and is about the titular hoax, with future entries already on the way.
Netflix is a treasure trove of documentaries old and new. While often known for its chilling true crime docs and their assorted twists and turns, the streaming service certainly knows how to provide reality-based entertainment on all fronts — and documentaries like "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" are solid proof that Netflix continues to rule the off-beat end of the documentary game.